Infographic: Is This Old AC Really Destroying the World?!

Homes are responsible for more than 20% of energy

consumption in the United States. But how do you pinpoint the sources

of all that CO2? An impressive new data-visualization tool from GE and

Pentagram’s Lisa Strausfeld, who knows from information design, helps determine precisely which household electronics do

the most damage.

“The hardest challenge was finding the right data, and making it engaging–ie, What the hell is a watt?” says Strausfeld. “It started out as a visualization of home energy consumption across the U.S. and became, essentially, a calculator.”

The tool starts with a grid of all the energy-suckers you’d find in your house, arranged in order of how power hungry they are. Then, you can rearrange that grid a few different ways–the most important being cost over time. Click that view, and you can pick a time frame

(day, month, year) and the state where you live. Finally, clicking on each appliance reveals stats about how expensive it is to run.

So blasting the AC in California

checks in at $700 a year, and running the fridge in South Carolina sets you

back $158.

If an appliance has a green star next to it, that means

it’s available in an Energy Star model. The tool can tell you how

quickly the Energy Star option pay offs. (Three years, in the case

of the fridge.)