iPhone 4 Firmware Reveals File-Sharing, Orientation Lock, and How to Close Multitasking Apps [Updated]

Apple‘s just released the latest developer firmware before the official iPhone 4.0 roll-out. This is geeky. What is not geeky is some of the secrets it reveals about the future iPhone workings. Apple seems to have utterly nailed it.

File sharing direct to iPhone

This is an oft-requested feature by the more traditionally minded iPhone user, used to managing files in folders on desktops rather than the iPhone OS’s hidden file management layer, but it’s going to be damn useful all the same: Apple’s enabling direct user-manageable file transfer between your computer and your iPhone (and later, presumably, your iPad). It’s a question of syncing the two devices, then clicking through to the Apps tab in the iPhone and scrolling down to the “Files” section, from where you can drag and drop stuff to and from your main computer. As the name suggests, Apple’s keeping a certain degree of control over this, and you can’t just dump files of any type willy-nilly–it’s app driven. For now it looks like only Mail is enabled, but it’s certain that other apps, like Pages and whatnot, will get this power by the time the OS officially rolls out.

Orientation lock and widgets

The iPad’s physical-switch orientation lock is handy for those reading-an-ebook-in-bed moments when the device’s gyros might otherwise detect your reading position incorrectly. It too is a feature oft-requested for the iPhone, but it looks like it won’t be replicated in hardware for the iPhone 2010–it’s appeared as part of iPhone 4.0’s multitasking pop-up panel as a virtual button. Hence, for users prone to using their iPhone when…erm…prone, a quick double-tap of the home button then a left-swipe will bring up the menu, then it’s just a question of clicking the icon.

Apple’s engineers have obviously decided that this new menu has some useful functionality, though, and have viewed it as a mini widget portal, of sorts, because there’s also now a quick-access button to get to the iPod app (previously accessible by a double click of home in earlier iPhone OSs) as well as very basic iPod controls.