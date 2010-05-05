Rick Tetzeli Joins Fast Company as Executive Editor

Starting Monday May 10, Fast Company will have a new star on the team: Rick Tetzeli, 48, joins us as executive editor. Rick has a unique background. He was the top editor at Entertainment Weekly for six years and previously was an editor at Fortune, where he oversaw technology coverage and had a meteoric rise to the No. 2 position. Entertainment Weekly was a National Magazine Awards finalist five times under Rick’s leadership, including three times for the coveted General Excellence award; Fortune was twice nominated for General Excellence when Rick served as the No. 2.

Over the past year, Rick has been running Assignment Detroit, an ambitious journalistic effort that utilizes the joint resources of Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, CNNMoney.com and other Time Inc. properties. “I loved the project,” Rick says, “but what’s happening at Fast Company is so exciting, I couldn’t resist. The magazine has amazing momentum, and the website is on fire.”

Tetzeli’s talents should help us expand further, as we continue to seek compelling, unexpected content that is both useful and engaging. “I worked alongside Rick at Fortune in the late 90s,” says Fast Company editor Bob Safian, “and I’ve always wanted to work with him again. He’s a good guy, a great editor and understands how our world is changing. He knows Hollywood, Silicon Valley and Wall Street, and he knows how to keep things fun.” Fast Company’s digital lead, executive editor Noah Robischon, says: “Rick and and I go way back. We talked at length before he made this move, and he’s exactly the right editor to take this magazine into the future. I’m thrilled to be working with him again.”

Fast Company was named a finalist for Magazine of the Year earlier this year by the National Magazine Awards, received the 2010 Best in Business General Excellence award for magazines from the Society of American Business Writers and Editors, and for the third consecutive year was named to AdWeek’s Hot List. Traffic to the fastcompany.com website has more than tripled in the past year, attracting 3.6 million unique visitors in the month of April, according to Omniture. Fast Company’s print edition has an audited, paid circulation of 725,000.