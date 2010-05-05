Users of Facebook’s Social Network Are Mostly Anti-Social: Poll

Facebook users are still very skeptical about socializing online. And they’re slightly confused about what exactly Facebook should be used for, according to a study of user behavior by Denmark-based Red Associates. They surveyed close to 500 members of the Facebook community — hand-picked from fans of

Fast Company — to learn more about how users interact online.

When did you first register for Facebook? Has it been that long? Can you even remember why you registered (Besides: All my friends are doing it!)? What did you expect the social network to deliver?

Facebook’s homepage promises to help “you connect and share with the people in your life.” Red

Associates’s study, though, suggests that users want far more, with 90% of respondents expecting that the social network will “deepen or strengthen their friendships.” Very few actually believe Facebook delivers on this expectation, with more than half of respondents viewing Facebook instead as a relationship-management tool, not a useful way to deepen relationships. Just 0.7% see Facebook as only good for

strengthening friendships.