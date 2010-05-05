Google Chrome 5 Beta: Fastest Chrome Yet Brings Native Flash Support

Google ‘s Chrome is one of the company’s most successful and best new products. A recent data pull showed the browser making serious headway against its main competitors, Microsoft Internet Explorer and Firefox, gaining more than half a percentage point in marketshare this past month.

With yesterday’s release of the newest Chrome Beta, Google is pumping up the speed–impressive for a browser that’s already known as the speediest around. Says the Goog:

Today’s new beta release incorporates one of Chrome’s most significant speed and performance increases to date, with 30% and 35% improvement on the V8 and SunSpider benchmarks over the previous beta channel release. In fact, looking back in time, Chrome’s performance has improved by as much as 213% and 305% on these two benchmarks since our very first beta.

Other new features include browser preference sync, which basically means Google stores your favorite themes, bookmarks, history, and settings to your Google account. Download Chrome Beta on a new computer, and all of your preferences will sync right up. Even if you can’t download Chrome on whatever computer you’re using (often an issue in schools, libraries, or workplaces), you can access your preferences through Google Docs.

Oh, and Chrome Beta also includes native Adobe Flash support, so you don’t have to go download it. Minor, but welcome.

You can download Chrome by clicking on the link for your OS: Windows, Mac, Linux.