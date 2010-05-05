How to Build a Monument to Nazi Evil Without Celebrating It

These were some of the most evil 11 acres in Germany, a place where Nazi leaders hatched plans to terrorize millions as casually as you might send an email. Heinrich Himmler had an office there. So did Adolf Eichmann, the “architect of the Holocaust.” It was there that, in a matter of months, German democracy began to crumble.

Sixty-five years on, Berlin has transformed the Topography of Terror, a

cluster of buildings that housed the Gestapo, the SS, and other police

agencies from 1933 to 1945, into an exhibition space trained on the

elaborate workings and aftermath of the Third Reich. The center opens

this week. It’s the site’s first permanent landmark, after more than 20

years of fits and starts, and the problem it confronts is a vexing one

for architects: How do you document evil without building a monument to

it?

Ursula Wilms with Heinle, Wischer und Partner has designed an anti-monument of

sorts. A box ensconced in a gunmetal gray skin, it crouches low to the

earth, ghost-like, practically fading into the Berlin landscape. Save a

reflecting pool in the inner courtyard, it’s minimal to the point of

being utilitarian, and that’s precisely the point. There’s nothing to

consecrate, no one to adulate, nothing to be proud of. In the great

tradition of Maya Lin’s Vietnam Memorial, it exists for the sake of

remembering.

Wilms’s design is not the first. Berlin scrapped Swiss architect Peter

Zumthor‘s plans to plant a structure on the old Gestapo headquarters after $18 million was spent on

construction, partly because of budget overruns and partly, one

suspects, because the design had some powerful detractors. One member

of the German government’s media and culture department called it,

rather disparagingly, a “very complicated and a very artificial plan.”