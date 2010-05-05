India Establishes National Environmental Tribunal – Should The U.S. Start One Too?

Just as the scale of the BP oil spill starts really sinking in–leaking first 1,000 barrels a day, then 5,000, now maybe 20,000 barrels (that’s 850,000 gallons)–comes word that India has established, after much debate in the past year or so, a National Green Tribunal , with the main bench to be located in Bhopal, site of one of the worst industrial / social / environmental disasters in the world. Which got me wondering, should the United States also have special environmental courts?

Now there well may be faults in how it’s organized in India. I frankly haven’t delved into the details of it, but criticisms have been leveled against its implementation. But overall the idea resonates with me, especially if combined with the idea of intrinsic planetary rights and the prosecution of ecocide.

Financial Impact of Spill is Huge… But Non-Human Impact is Greater

There is certainly vast human impact because of the spill, things that

can be quantified: Fishermen’s income lost, potential lost tourist

dollars, potential health problems down the line that wouldn’t have

occurred without oil exposure. You could even quantify the utility cost

to humans of degraded wetland, killed birds, killed fish (the effects

potentially extending across the Atlantic as some fish spawn in the

Gulf and then mature elsewhere). All these things can be assigned a

financial value.

But when it comes down to it, utility value to humans is but part of

the story, and the more I think about it, it is the least part of it,

as tragic on the personal level as it may be in the moment.

Our Sense of Self Stops With Humans

How did this accident happen? On the philosophical level it happened

because in general we perceive other things (both animal and

non-animal) only in terms of their utility value to us, to ourselves.

And for most people, encouraged by contemporary ethics and economics,

the sense of self doesn’t extend very far.

Worst case it extends only to preservation of the individual, but

for most is extends to the family, to a declining degree the community,

and oftentimes increasingly (especially if you here talk of energy

independence) to the nation. However, that is only a limited view of

the boundaries of self. If it extends first to all humans (regardless

of proximity) and then to all living things… It’s certainly a leap

when we can’t even agree in practice on the first self-boundary, but

increasingly I think it’s the leap that has to be made.

Switzerland Already Has a Lawyer Speaking Up For Animals’ Rights

But what does that have to do with the establishment of environment courts? Consider that in Switzerland there is already one state-funded lawyer defending the rights of animals in court. This is someone speaking up for animals whose rights under the already fairly strict Swiss law have been violated by humans.