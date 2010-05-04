Grant Achatz’s Next Restaurant: Dinner and a Movie, Combined

Grant Achatz is a superstar. He’s one of the few

chefs, like Ferran Adria of the recently shuttered El Bulli or Wylie

Dufresne of WD-50, for whom the term “molecular gastronomy” seems not so

much inaccurate as inadequate. His restaurant Alinea has helped make

Chicago one of, if not the most exciting food cities in America, and it

was recently named the seventh

best

restaurant in the world by San Pellegrino. Add to all that an

amazing life story–Achatz announced in 2007 that he was diagnosed with

cancer of the tongue (he’s now in remission)–and you’ve got a guy

foodies will follow forever.

Foodies (I know, it’s a

fingernails-on-a-blackboard name, but the alternatives are hyphenated

and awkward) are more than just people who love a good meal. They’re

fans, just like sports fans, music fans, and film buffs. They follow

chefs like one follows a band or director, and the opening of a new

restaurant is a bigger deal than any new album or film–many top-name

chefs will have only one or two in a lifetime. So Achatz’s film

trailer teaser for his next restaurant, cleverly named Next Restaurant,

makes perfect sense. It begins “From the creators of Alinea,” and

reservations will be…well, not reservations, exactly. They’ll be

tickets, bought in advance, in full, like you would for a concert, ballgame or movie.

The

trailer for Next Restaurant hit yesterday, and it’s

a bit of a puzzler. It takes you through some classic and some

unexpected times and places, including Paris, 1912; Hong Kong, 2036;

Sicily, 1949; and Cajun, 1977. Turns out Next will be a world cuisine

restaurant, with several different menus per year. From the site’s

FAQ: