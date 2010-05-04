Gulf Oil Spill Cleanup Solutions Sought on the Floors of Hair Salons [Update]

Wondering why it’s taking BP so long to get a handle on the oil spill that is currently ravaging the Gulf Coast? Simple: We’re still using much of the same cleanup technology that has been used for the past 40 years, including burning and skimming oil. If there was ever a time to innovate, this is it. But is anyone innovating?

Not all of BP’s oil spill cleanup techniques are old–they’re just unproven or dangerous. Recently, for example, cleanup officials have begun to deploy chemical dispersants on the water’s surface to break down the oil. There’s just one problem: The product contains 2-butoxyethanol, a compound associated with headaches, vomiting, and reproductive problems at high doses. And according to OnEarth, toxic chemical dispersants can kill fish and other wildlife–exactly the problem that the dispersants are trying to prevent.

Then there is the underwater dome idea. BP engineers are attempting to build a massive underwater dome to trap oil and prevent it from rising to the surface. The only problem here is that the technology has never been used in such deep water. No harm in trying now, though, right?

One technique that seems a bit more promising is remote sensing (pictured above). Discovery reports that aerial remote sensing and detection equipment currently being developed by the Minerals Management Service uses light waves to differentiate between thick and light oil sheens. Thick oil is more hazardous, so engineers could potentially use the technology to attack the spill at its worst points first.

Engineers and government organizations aren’t the only ones coming up with creative solutions. A public charity called Matter of Trust is asking salons and retailers around the country to send all the hair and nylons they can get their hands on as part of an effort to make ultra-effective booms, or floating barriers that suck up oil. [UPDATE: Petco and other pet groomers are donating hair to help clean up the Gulf, too.] Booms are traditionally filled with air or Styrofoam, but as anyone who has ever had a bad hair day knows, hair is great at retaining oil. “We’re just

taking the nylons, stuffing them with hair, and turning them into booms,” explained Lisa Gautier, the President of Matter of Trust. So far, Matter of Trust has collected 400,000 pounds of hair. The process is efficient, too. “Because this is an emergency oil spill, all the salons on our website

are getting emails with addresses where they can send boxes of hair

directly to people that are making booms on site near the beaches,” she said.