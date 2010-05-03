A Teachable Moment

The BP oil rig in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico is spewing millions of gallons of petroleum toward the coastlines of four states, incurring $6 million per day in cleanup costs and estimated to top $3 billion before it’s all over, not counting fines or damage claims from communities and the fishing industry.

Could there be any more dramatic examples this week of our choices as we invent and invest in the future of America’s energy supplies? Ironically, the current BP oil disaster spiraled out of control on the 40th anniversary of Earth Day, an annual observation that was created in part in response to a similar oil rig blowout in 1969 off the coast of Santa Barbara, CA.

President Obama, who recently gave the green light to more domestic offshore oil drilling, pledged to make sure such disasters would not recur. “We’re going to make sure that any leases going forward have those safeguards,” said President Obama. “I’ve always said it must be done responsibly, for the safety of our workers and our environment.”

Sound familiar? It should, if you listened to President Nixon 40 years ago when he spoke about the Santa Barbara oil rig blowout. “What is involved is the use of our resources of the sea and of the land in a more effective way and with more concern for preserving the beauty and the natural resources that are so important to any kind of society that we want for the future,” said President Nixon.

Obviously, despite the fact that most rigs that don’t explode, we have not sufficiently improved safety – – or preparation to respond – – to offshore oil rig disasters. Moreover, we haven’t learned the most important lesson, which is that we must evolve beyond our dependence on a resource that is limited by Mother Nature and controlled by a few companies that are only concerned with their own bottom lines.

The sad truth is that the financial fortunes of Unocal (then Union Oil) survived the 1969 blowout just fine, as did Exxon/Mobil (then Exxon) survive the Valdez, Alaska spill in 1989 and BP will survive this current disaster, because the cost of cleanup of the few big spills is less than the cost of preventing such disasters in the first place. It is also less than the cost of preparing to respond immediately and adequately to such disasters in every location around the world where they might occur.