7 Ways to Protect Times Square–Without Invasive Cameras

When Faisal Shahzad allegedly drove his Nissan Pathfinder, packed with explosives, into Times Square on Saturday, he was likely aiming for a place dense with tourists, theatergoers, sidewalk hucksters, and at least one naked cowboy — a target rich environment. Happily, thanks to a combination of Shahzad’s ineptitude and a quick-witted T-shirt vendor, NYPD’s crack bomb squad disabled the Rube Goldberg contraption before it could detonate.

We got lucky. But apart from larding the theater district with surveillance cameras — which may have helped crack the case but did little to prevent evildoers from trying to perpetrate their crimes — what could have been done to make the area safer to begin with? In other words: Is it possible to design for security in heavily trafficked intersections like Times Square?

Don Aviv, chief operating officer of the security firm Interfor and managing director of the firm’s physical security group, thinks so. His job is to advise companies on how to design buildings that can withstand security assaults, whether they be trucks loaded with explosives, gas attacks through ventilating systems, or spies with telescopes in the building across the street.

Designing a secure building has historically meant designing building something that looked like a bunker. “Security has always been at odds with architecture,” he concedes. “Most security firms would love to say ‘Put a big wall around it.'” On the other hand, he says, “When architecture firms drive the bus, security is often left in the dust.” The trick is finding a happy medium where security pros and architecture meet eye to eye, Aviv says.

Fortunately, recent advances have made designing for security both more sophisticated and more attractive. “Technology has reached a place where you can use the environment and strategically placed cameras to mitigate the vulnerabilities,” he says. “In midtown Manhattan, however, threats are dramatically different.” You still can’t secure a building against an attack by a suicide bomber wielding a plane, but it’s possible to make buildings safer from attack on the ground.

Here are seven things Aviv would suggest for making the area even safer.