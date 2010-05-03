When Giving a Commencement Address, Respect Your Audience

Some people should never be given a live microphone in front of a large audience. Even though many may say their greatest fear is public speaking, a tiny minority view the opportunity of speaking in front of an audience as occasion to tell everyone how important they are.

I was thinking this as I was watching a parade of speakers at the University of Michigan Class of 2010 commencement at which President Barack Obama was the featured speaker.

Some of the speakers could have learned something from the student representative, who having been selected by his classmates, gave a delightful and warm-hearted speech that captured the spirit of the moment because he spoke to his audience, not at them.

Since commencement season is upon us once again, here are some things to consider if you have the honor of being invited to speak.

Be humble. Commencement marks the beginning for the students who are graduating. It is their day of honor as well as of pride for their parents. Speakers need to realize that however important their titles are, most students do not care two hoots about them and simply want them to be brief. No one remembers a long speech anyway save for how uncomfortable they are.

Be brief. Commencement exercises are group speaking events. You are one of a handful or more of speakers. Therefore, take the podium, deliver your message, and sit down. Trust me the students will love you for being brief and not hitting their parents up for more money.