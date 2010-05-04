Stop Learning From Your Failures, It Creates a Culture of Fear

It’s become a classic business mantra: you learn more from your failures than from your successes. But what if that idea is all wrong? Alex Bogusky , co-chairman of Crispin Porter + Bogusky, believes it is–and recent MIT research showing that we learn more from success backs him up. “You create a fearful culture where you spend a lot of time looking at where you screwed up,” he says. Instead, his company has bred a culture in which success is celebrated, and failure is forgotten.

Bogusky was one of the speakers at Fast Company‘s Innovation Uncensored conference held on April 21, 2010, in New York City. In case you didn’t score a ticket to the sold-out event, we’ve got video highlights.

