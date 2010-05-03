Finally, New Jersey Design That Doesn’t Smell Like Axe Bodyspray

From the land of all things Snooki

comes a modern sushi restaurant just might lend Jersey some high-design

bona fides. About time.

MoC

MoC (which means “hello” in Japanese) was designed by Nicole Robertson

and Richard Garber of the Manhattan firm GRO Architects. It’s made almost entirely out of

CNC-milled mahogany slats, some painted high-gloss white. They curve

around the ceiling like a racetrack then slink down the walls and into neighboring rooms. Practically speaking, they’re there to hide the building’s nether regions: the

assorted sprinklers and lights and speakers. Aesthetically, the idea’s

that no two spaces are alike.

Those

etchings in the slats are “sushicons”–that is, sushi icons. During construction, construction works used these to decode what panel needed to be put where. (Designing this sort of thing on a computer

is easy enough; building it is something else entirely, since almost every piece is unique.) But now the restaurant is finished, they help

tell people what’s what on the dinner menu.

With 2,400 square feet, it has a

bunch of open dining areas, a private dining room, a sushi bar, and a

chef’s table.