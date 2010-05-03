Cisco, Ericcson Are Tops in Greenpeace’s Cool IT Leaderboard

Greenpeace continues to unveil major company rankings in app-friendly form. This week we have the Cool IT Leaderboard, a scorecard that ranks companies based on their commitment to lower the environmental impact of IT solutions–i.e. telecom infrastructures and data centers.

Cisco and Ericcson take the lead in this version of the leaderboard thanks to policies that highlight smart grid technology, efficient office management, and carbon savings. Google, however, lags behind in sixth place in spite of its smart meter advocacy and innovative PowerMeter energy-tracking software. Greenpeace explains:

Perhaps no company demonstrates IT’s potential to make a difference while also representing the industry’s significant contribution to climate change more than Google. However, Google has no emission reduction targets, nor does it release or disclose its own emissions. This lack of transparency puts Google significantly out of step with most other technology companies, and weakens its ability to be an effective advocate.

Ouch. Nevertheless, Google isn’t the lowest-ranking company on the leaderboard. That dubious distinction goes to Panasonic, which hasn’t put forth any emissions reductions goals at all.

A recent report from Smart 2020 revealed that the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector has the potential to save 7.8 Gt CO2e by 2020, or 15% of global emissions. So while Panasonic produces solar panels and Google offers free energy-saving software, the companies could make a much bigger difference if they focused their efforts on emissions reduction targets.