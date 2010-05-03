WeMedia’s iPad Economy

Just a scant four weeks after the launch of the iPad, WeMedia had the wisdom to gather some folks to spend a day exploring the future of the iPad economy. Of course, they didn’t call it that. In fact, everyone at Tabula Rasa imagined a world in which the tablet universe has more than one player. But for now, that’s not the case. And as much as you can expect an Android competitor to emerge, today other than the Kindle, Apple has the world all to its own.

The day-long event can be broken into three camps: Believers, Fence Sitters and Skeptic.

On the ‘Believers’ Camp were a number of magazines that are leaning in.



“We’re trying to make our readers not feel like we’re slapping them in the face as we explore this new world,” said Mark Jannot. Mark is editor-in-chief of Popular Science. And what about price? “We’re going to continue to be aggressive about pricing. We’ll see what the market will bear.” said Jannot.

There were a bunch of these.

‘Fence Sitters’ were the largest contingent, folks who want to believe that the iPad and its unborn competitors will create a new emerging market for publishers. But the same day as the WeMedia ‘throw down’, Steve Jobs was coming out with a harshly worded anti-Adobe screed, Jon Stewart had called Jobs crazy and compared him to Howard Hughes, and Silcon Valley police were trying to figure out if they should have busted down the door of the Gizmodo editor who bought the iPhone prototype. Not a great day to be expecting Apple’s iTunes eco-system to shower publishers with gobs of new revenues. History says that Apple doesn’t often provide windfall profits to content makers.

Merrill Brown, the former Editor-In-Chief of MSNBC was selling his freemium model for publishers (some content free, some paid). “Putting up a pay wall does not solve your business problem,” said Brown. “Publishers who think they can put their magazine on an iPad and make a lot of money are making a significant mistake.”