Smart Solar Panels Shine at the Stanford d.school’s Beta Trade Show

Our concept Veloz Solar just took part in the Beta Trade Show at the Stanford d.school . This trade show featured ideas from our class LaunchPad, which meets twice a week to discuss strategy, tactics, prototypes and how to brainstorm ideas for startups.

Our device allows solar panels to become smart devices which can communicate bundled data to our back-end server. This data tells Veloz and the customer how much power the panel could be making and helps organize cleaning and maintenance when the output is below a bench-marked point.

The d.school is set in a classic Stanford building that has been

transformed into a space for collaboration

and innovation. The d.school is the kind of environment where

ideas can grow and innovation can turn a startup business into a

flourishing company. This space gave Veloz Solar a unique

opportunity to debut groundbreaking solar panel smart device to venture

capitalists,

industry experts, and Stanford colleagues.

Pitching our idea in this

controlled environment gives use the chance to polish our pitch and work

the bugs out before we stand in front of people to raise capital.