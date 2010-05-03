Almost Genius: Plates Double as Nutritional Infographics

Behaviorial economists are gaga for the idea of “nudges”–tiny little hacks that can help people make better decisions. For example: Making 401k’s opt-out rather than opt-in can wildly increase savings rates. Simply moving a salad bar can increase veggie consumption by 250%.

So it makes sense that a dinner-plate design could help us eat a far healthier diet.

“Wheel of Nutrition” was designed by two recent design-school grads based in Milan, Rui

Pereira and Hafsteinn Juliusson, for HAF, a small company run by Juliusson whose other products include jokey items like the grass knuckles and “chips” made of flavored (zero-calorie) paper.

The porcelain plates are simply lacquered with food groups in the proper proportions for three types of diet: “The Diet,” “Super Size,” and “Extra Ordinary.”