Business@Large – One More College Commencement Speech…

Mr. Obama’s University of Michigan speech last week is on the first wave of the commencement speech season at the colleges and universities. Some of those orations will be amusing, a few will be amazing. Some speeches will focus on attitudes, others on platitudes. Some messages will sound right, others will sound trite. There will be inspiration about taking stands and perspiration for those in the stands. I’ve sat through a few myself.

My phone hasn’t rung yet with a commencement speech invite from some distinguished bastion of higher learning, but it always helps to be prepared anyway. So here they are – 10 points, in no particular order, that would be part of a commencement speech that I would give, focused on those graduates who are planning to enter the business world. I published an earlier version of some of these points 8 years ago in a newspaper column and as I reviewed them, many of the themes have not changed, thankfully, even with all of the turmoil in the business world. Hopefully, my cliché firewall is operating.

These are things I’m sure the new graduates didn’t get in school, despite all of those tuition payments. But they are things I’ve learned in the work world since my own graduation back when dinosaurs roamed the earth. And who knows – maybe even not-so-recent graduates who have been in the work world for a while might find something here that resonates.

Life is full of choices. Some jobs are lousy. And some companies are crummy and de-energizing places to work, with poisonous cultures that will make you crazy if you let them. Don’t let them. Get some experience and build the resume, but also plan your exit strategy. Find yourself a good employer – there are many of them. Read about the best places to work – there are many lists out there. Life is way too short to hate what you do for a living.

Social networking is not the same as business networking. Yes, Facebook and social networking tools are fun and interesting and help you to stay in touch with all of these “friends” you have. Well, business networking is absolutely important for getting things done in the biz world and maybe even getting ahead. But the rules of engagement are different in social networking and business networking, with the latter being more purposeful, more intentional and more reciprocal. Be a master at both kinds of networking and good things are bound to happen.

Just say no! You might get asked to do something in your job that doesn’t feel right. It might be dishonest. It might be unsafe, illegal or unethical. Take the higher road, and ignore the voices that claim that everybody fudges their expense statements or their time sheets or whatever. That higher road avoids many of the slippery slopes. Calibrate your moral compass and then pay attention to it. Give yourself the headlines test – would I want friends and family to read about this action I’m taking or decision I’m making.

Just say yes! Take on new assignments. Gain the reputation of a “go-to” person. Put your hand in the air early and often. Step up. Avoid saying, “It’s not my job.” If it’s really not your job, do it anyway, but make sure your boss knows that you are going above and beyond. Of course, get another opinion if your think you are being taken advantage of.