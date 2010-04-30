Friday Fun: The Cow Emissions Fart Chart

Cows fart. A lot. And their gasses don’t just smell–they also spew toxic greenhouse gas emissions like methane and nitrous oxide. Thankfully, Jen Phillips at Mother Jones points us to this handy chart that crunched the numbers on the EPA’s $15 million worth of research on cow emissions data to figure out just how bad the farts are from state to state.

This doesn’t mean that milk from Colorado is any better than milk from California. It just means that California is loaded up with more factory farms that have toot-happy heifers and bulls. That’s nothing to snicker at–the EPA estimates that U.S. dairy cows produce more methane than landfills, natural gas systems, and even coal mines. So before you pour milk into your morning cereal, think of the farts.