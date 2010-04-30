Transform iPad Into a Pluckable, 21st-Century Harp With Squiggle

Given all the amazing musical-instrument apps on iPhone, it was only a matter of time until someone designed a truly novel instrument app for the iPad. Winner for the coolest among the crop of early entrants: Squiggle, an iPad app in development that allows you to draw lines across the screen, which then become strings that can be plucked like a futuristic harp.

Created by Henry Chu of pill

& pillow, a Hong Kong design studio, you lay the iPad flat to create your string layout, then tilt it to start playing them. Flipping it over clears the screen.