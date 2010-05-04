Building a Fashion Runway at School? At the d.school, Yes

Four Stanford d.school students in Tina Seelig’s Creativity and Innovation course used a unique space called the Concept Studio to prototype what a nearby high-end women’s clothing store would look like with a runway inside.

— Rachel Sampson is an undergrad studying science, technology, and society; Andrew Bellay is a masters candidate in management science and technology; Austin Lyon is pursuing his masters in management science and engineering; and Lauren Weinstein will graduate from Stanford Law in this summer. Each of the Runway Revamp team are inspired to be entrepreneurs.

