Adobe Executives Respond to Steve Jobs’s Flash-Bashing

Apple‘s leading man himself, Steve Jobs, posted a long explanation of why his portable OS (iPhone OS) doesn’t support Adobe’s Flash, a contentious omission that’s led many to call the iPhone’s browser “incomplete.” Characteristically, his arguments are clear and easy to understand, but pull no punches.

The six main reason he cites:

• Adobe’s products are “100% proprietary”

• Most web video is also viewable, in some form or another, on iPhone OS. You may need to use a separate app, but with the notable (some would say point-negating) exception of Hulu, web video is mostly watchable without Flash.

• Flash basically sucks. “Symantec recently highlighted Flash for having one of the worst security records in 2009,” says Steve, and he also claims Flash is the number one reason Macs crash. Further: he says Flash has never performed well on mobile devices.

• Flash kills battery life. Using the supported H.264 video, an iPhone can get 10 hours of battery life. With Flash, it’s half that.

• Flash isn’t designed for touch. Especially in games, it relies on the “rollover” concept, in which the position of a mouse cursor triggers certain actions (like a popup menu). That concept doesn’t work in touch.

• Apple banned Adobe’s cross-platform app development tools because use of those tools “ultimately results in sub-standard apps.”

Pretty damning. So what does Adobe have to say in response?

In an oddly stiff yet chummy interview with the Wall Street Journal, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen rejected many of the above six arguments but with little elaboration. For example, there’s this tidbit: “Responding to a question about Mr. Jobs’s assertion that Adobe is a closed platform, Mr. Narayen chuckles. ‘I find it amusing, honestly. Flash is an open specification,’ he says.” That assertion that somehow Flash is “open” is not repeated in any of the official releases.

Correction: An earlier version of this post branded Flash as uniformly proprietary, which is not accurate. Neither Narayen of Adobe nor Jobs of Apple is accurately presenting the case: some aspects of Flash are open-source (including the SWF and FLV video formats and the Flex SDK), while some are proprietary (Flash IDE). The open-vs.-closed argument isn’t really what we’re talking about here, anyway: Jobs only mentions it to negate the accusations that iPhone OS is “too closed.” His real problems are technological (like battery life and touch). Thanks to commenter Matthew Fabb for the correction.