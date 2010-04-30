Pepsi’s “Dream Machine” Gives Rewards for Recycling, Giant Check Comes Later

Forget

recycling bins. PepsiCo has a new bottle-tossing machine that purports to

save the world and give Americans what they want. And what what they

want, dear reader, is free stuff.

At 150 Rite Aids across North

Carolina, ATM-like recycling kiosks emblazoned with Pepsi’s logo

(natch), exchange empty cans and bottles for all sorts of goodies. It’s like a gumball machine with a social conscience, and a whopping 3,000 of these will be installed in southern California by summer’s end.

But will

it actually encourage people to recycle?

The Dream Machine, as

it’s called, works like this: Scan your bottle, then toss it into a

chute. The machine registers how many points it’s worth and prints out

a receipt. Then you go to Greenopolis.com to

redeem points for Blockbuster certificates, discounts at Johnny

Rockets, and yeah, probably a bunch of Pepsi junk. Still confused?

Greenopolis trots out a hot blonde “reporter” to share the deets:

It’s

hard to imagine anyone other than an allowance-starved 12-year-olds

getting excited about this sort of thing. (And Blockbuster? What’s your

target audience, Boca Raton?)