Enter the Sustainable Innovation Open By May 8!

I’ll be going back to beautiful Monterrey, California June 7-10 for the Sustainable Brands conference (Fast Company is a media partner.) Last time some of the companies and initiatives I ended up writing about included the World of Good/eBay partnership and Clorox Greenworks. This year I’m excited to hear what companies like Starbucks, Timberland and IDEO have to say. I’ll also be judging the second annual Sustainable Brands Innovation Open. Ten startups with social or environmental impact will get the chance to parade their stuff at the conference. You can enter here with a 1 to 2 page summary of your business plan and its impact by May 8.