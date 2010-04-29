The Art of the Email Auto-Responder Message (I’m Away From the Office Until…)

You’re about to go on vacation, so you dutifully set up the classic “Out of the office, will reply to your message when I get back” email auto-responder. While that auto-reply gives you a socially acceptable pass to do nothing about most incoming email for awhile, it doesn’t make the nagging feeling that you’re missing the one or two really important items go away. So, while you’re at a resort in some Carrbbean paradise, you have to surreptitiously check your email for any ticking timebombs while your spouse shoots you disapproving looks.

Which is to say that, by and large, email auto-responders don’t work.

Perhaps the most common vacation auto-responder reads something like this:

I’m out of the office and will get back to you when I return on April 5th. If this is an emergency, contact John Smith at johnsmith@example.com.

There are a couple of problems with this response. First, you’re promising to get back to the person who emailed on the day you returned from vacation, when you’re most backlogged and least likely to reply. Second, you’re re-routing emergencies to a co-worker, who may or may not know how to handle the message. A variation on this response is:

If this is an emergency, call me.

The “call me” tact is risky, because it means your cell phone will ring while you’re on vacation, guaranteeing even worse dirty looks from your spouse. But, it also means poor John won’t have to deal with your emergencies for you.