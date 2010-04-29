Creating A YouTube Video Resume To Help Your Social Brand

It’s ridiculously easy and inexpensive to create a video resume today
and there are some definite advantages.
Few candidates today utilize video resumes – in my experience, it’s only
a few percent of candidates (perhaps higher in fields like advertising
and video production). Video resumes can help a job seeker in so many
ways, I wondered why more weren’t taking advantage. I think there’s a
little fear involved combined with a misunderstanding of expense and
time commitments.
Learn how to produce a simple video resume for YouTube and how it can
help your job search …
Source: http://reCareered.blogspot.com