Deutsche Bank Converts Horrid ’80s Towers Into Horrid ’80s Eco-Towers

We’ve all heard the refrain: The greenest buildings are the ones that

already exist. But what if a building is so hideous, so bland, so

utterly devoid of beauty that, green or not, it’s an affront to the

very conceit of architecture?

Deutsche Bank‘s Frankfurt

headquarters are just such a building. Actually, a pair of buildings,

two 509-foot-tall towers of gorgonian ugly. It isn’t that they’re too

stocky or too shiny or too awkward, though they are all of these

things. No, they’re a

triumph of new over old, their glassy tubes having risen in 1983 on the

site of a gorgeous, ill-fated 19th-century palace. The shape, an

abstract take on Deutsche Bank’s logo,

dispatches a message of raw self-absorption, and the mirror facade

commemorates vanity in the age of Gordon Gekko. They’re a monument to the excesses of a

supposedly bygone era.

Except now they’re green. This fall, Deutsche Bank will unveil its grand marketing offensive

retrofit, complete with a new energy-efficient facade;

smart elevators; and windows that actually open, which is rare in a

skyscraper and pretty cool for employees. The efforts will slash energy

consumption in half, and by 2013, the bank claims it’ll be carbon

neutral, though the specifics remain unclear.



For the time

being, the bank has covered all its PR bases. Famous architect (Mario

Bellini): check. Local eco-cred (German Sustainable Building Council

cert): check. The bank gets to boast that

it’s on track to being the world’s first LEED Platinum renovated

skyscraper.

Is that really something to write home about?

Turns out, it would’ve been less expensive to build anew. Much less expensive,

according to project manager Nils Noack. Rejiggering the old mechanical

systems isn’t cheap, nor is ripping off the old facade and replacing it with highly insulated, triple-paned glass.