Fact Checking Steve Jobs: Apple’s Not Entirely Behind a Free, Open Net

Steve Jobs has pronounced his definitive views on why Adobe’s closed, proprietary Flash software is such bad news. But does his claim that Apple promotes open standards ring true? In the absence of a riposte by Adobe, we’ve had a look for you.

Apple lies, Adobe’s a-okay: The iPhone is as closed as a closed thing can be

Many a Flash supporter and Apple hater will be trotting out arguments like this in the coming days, aggressively geeking-out over the rigid locked-down control Apple exercises over the iPhone and iPad development platforms. And, to a certain extent, they’re right. The iPhone OS is a closed, proprietary system, with some precedents stretching back into Apple’s past.

The iPhone OS is rigid, with strictly defined controls over the API hooks that app writers can access.

Apple reserves some (sometimes very powerful) APIs for its own controlled use–any app writer toying with them in an app will find his software refused entry to the App Store.

Apple’s reviewers maintain an iron-hard grip on the App Store, occasionally rejecting apps on what seem to be the flimsiest of grounds.

Apple’s promoting H.264 as the de facto standard for Web video, despite the fact this video system has a potentially complex licensing problem in its near future

Proprietary standards are nothing new to Apple, as Jobs casually admitted, and they even tinkered with charging a license fee for the FireWire standard.

Apple’s support for DRM in iTunes, and now the new mobile iDevices, hampers innovation in the entertainment industry (instead supporting the status quo) and is a blow to free, open, Net use. Some say this, combined with the closed iPhone OS represents a serious hindrance to innovation in the whole new Tablet PC paradigm.

Adobe lies, Apple’s sweet: Cupertino’s coders have long supported open standards

Anyone daring to defend Job’s statements will be branded a fanboi, and openly vilified in the online press. But if you look at Apple’s history, and the trajectory of the many open standards its closed iPhone OS supports, nay, actively promotes (thanks to the iDevice’s runaway successes) then he’s right.