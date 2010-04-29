Infographic: Nike Puts NBA Playoff Teams in a Twitter-Based Battle Royale

Stamen–one of the best firms working today in the burgeoning field of interactive information design–has just dropped their latest project, a real-time Twitter interface for Nike.

It’s a pretty simple affair: Tweets about the eight NBA playoff teams are shown in real-time, in what amounts to a huge bar chart. You can read the tweets as they’re posted, but the more tweets a team is getting, the larger its tile appears.

There’s even a bracket, throwing all the teams currently playing against each other in a battle for Twitter supremacy: