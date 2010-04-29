Rattle and Palm: HP Saves the Day, but How Did Bono Fare? [Update]

Palm’s safely in HP’s hands now, but for several years it’s been financially boosted by U2 frontman Bono’s company Elevation Partners. With their involvement wrapped up, the rocker’s financial experiment fared okay, but just okay [Ed.note: much like the quality of the last few U2 albums]. [Kit note: Blasphemy!]. Bottom line: Bono’s other band seems to have taken home a meager profit. We’ll explain.

First some background. Elevation Partners were Palm’s most influential investors in recent years, pumping cash into the company to get it through a dark period during which its sales were plummeting as the smartphone revolution bypassed the company’s products, and funding development of what was heralded as the first real “iPhone killer,” the Palm Pre. Involvement in high tech is no new thing for U2 members though, as their current 360º tour is sponsored by RIM’s BlackBerry (conflict of interest, much?) and Bono was once pally enough with Steve Jobs that there was a special edition U2 iPod.

Elevation bought a 25% stake in the company in 2007, spending $325 million on the deal, but kept injecting money until Palm’s financial disclosures revealed recently that EP had put $460 million of its money on the line, in total. This money put Bono’s financial guys in a certain controlling position inside the company, and the investors were even responsible for a bit of rock-star-style riffing, bringing ex-Apple guru Jon Rubinstein to center stage to change its fortunes. As recently as January, EP’s cofounder Fred Anderson noted they hadn’t taken “any money off the table” as they saw the effort to make Palm profitable as more of a “marathon” than a quick sprint to chart success.

And now HP’s bought the company, the financial press have been trying to work out exactly how the deal worked out for Elevation.

The U.K.’s Telegraph newspaper, the particular financial mix at the end of Palm’s previous business mode resulted in an enormous fiscal flop for Elevation Partners.

The HP deal valued Palm’s equity at $961 million, with the remainder as debt, which translates to a meager $320 million return to Elevation. That’s a $140 million loss, roughly 30% of the investment outlay, and would seem to be a disaster for EP.

That much cash lost wouldn’t necessarily hurt the Irish rocker himself, though: Back in 2006 his net worth was reckoned to be somewhere near $200 million…and with several hit albums since then, the figure will only have gone upwards.