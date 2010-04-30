Design Is Critical to Nike CEO Mark Parker’s Strategy; How About Yours?

What’s the difference between a CEO with a management background and one with a design DNA? Nike’s president and CEO Mark Parker is the answer. He began his career as a designer inside the company, where he would often modify and customize shoes for himself (a practice he continues to this day). Creative innovation has been essential to his success, and he gives design a seat at the table “with senior management at the company helping to shape strategy and direction for the company.”

