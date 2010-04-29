VW’s First Ever Two-Wheeler Fits in Your Spare Tire Compartment

Did you know that Volkswagen’s “focus on mobility” extends beyond cars to two-wheelers? Neither did we until VW research and development chief Dr. Ulrich Hackenberg said so at this week’s Auto China 2010 show. Hackenberg introduced the VW bik.e, a battery-powered two-wheeler that resembles a bicycle without the pedals.

According to Autobloggreen, the specs look pretty good: a 12.5 mile range (perfect for short trips around town, nothing more), a top speed of 12.5 mph, and most impressively, the bike can easily fold into a disc that fits in a car’s spare tire compartment.

VW hasn’t revealed when–or if–the concept bike will go on sale, but chances are good that it will be commercialized at some point soon. What do you think–would you ride around on such a tiny contraption? Video of the bike in action is below. Just skip past the part with the goofy undersea dancers.