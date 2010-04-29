advertisement

advertisement





Business People Behaving Badly- why more executives need

to take lessons from Miss Manners

advertisement

I help transform people into

leaders that build organizations where people love to do their best work and

customers love to do business. In order to be that kind of leader, a person

needs to care about other people and set examples by behavior. While I often

write about best practices and interview leaders who do that, I decided to give

examples I’ve heard that exemplify worst practices of doing business. • A large business wants to be known as supporting small

businesses and diversity suppliers. The large business orders a large amount of

products from the smaller business, and then doesn’t pay for over sixty days.

The CEO of the small business, contacts the CEO of the large business, who

doesn’t respond directly, but has her assistant refers the small business CEO

to someone in accounting that says they never got an invoice. As a small business

owner with only 24 employees, having go wait for payment can impact their day

to day resources and ordering more inventory.

advertisement

Supporting small business? More like starving a small

business. • The executive director of a non-profit employs a consultant

to design and deliver a workshop on leadership. The program is an amazing

success. The Executive Director, tells the consultant he has a grant for the program

and agreed to pay the consultant within seven days. Seven days pass, and the

consultant hasn’t been paid. When the consultant reaches the Executive

Director, the executive director makes excuses and then finally tells him that

he still hasn’t received the grant. He had made the payment agreement because

he “thought” it would get there in time. The organization may have been a non-profit, but it didn’t

mean that the people they employed had to be personally non-profit.! • An international hotel chain that is known for the way it cares

about its employees and customers

held a conference to share best practices in customer service. They are known

for making guests from across the world feel welcome, and recognizing employees

who make extra effort to meet the needs of guests.

advertisement

One of the meals was a box lunch. There were at least fifty

extra lunches stacked on a table in the lobby. A guest mistakenly thought the

lunches were complimentary for the guests since they often had special treats

available during the day. He picked up the lunch and as he started to walk away

one of the hotel managers from another property yelled out and said, “ Hey, do

you work here?” The guest didn’t know what to say. When he didn’t respond, the manager, walked up

to him and said, “put that lunch back, in front of everyone in the lobby. That manager must have had the flu the day they told new

managers to make sure they took

special care of guests, and allow flexibility with policies when necessary. • The vice-president of an academic institution contacted a

consultant about designing a curriculum on ethics for one of their

undergraduate programs. The vice-president told the consultant, that she was

the final decision maker, had the budget and just needed a cost proposal. When

told that proposals take a while to write and asked how serious she was about

the project, the vice-president said she was ready to go, wanted to start in

two week, needed it in 48 hours, and the cost was not an issue. The consultant

sent in a proposal within 48 hours. The vice-president didn’t call back for two

weeks and then called and told the consultant she had to check with her boss,

and it would take two weeks. Two weeks later, she called back and said her boss

didn’t want to use money from the budget

advertisement

The consultant

asked all the right questions, and the vice-president gave all the right

answers, but didn’t tell the truth, and wasted hours of the consultant’s time. Who

needed the class on ethics? If you see yourself in any of these examples, it’s time to

get introspective and put the human factor back in the way you lead, do

business and build relationships. There are different ways to lead. If you want

to create dynamic workplaces where employees love to go, and customers love to

buy, you have to have to be ethical, communicate with empathy, let go of

dogmatism and think of your employees, customers, and vendors as human. Simma Lieberman “The

Inclusionist”

advertisement

Creating workplaces where

people love to do their best work and customers love to do business Simma Lieberman

Associates Tel. 510.527.0700

Fax: 510.527/0723

simma@simmalieberman.com 1185 Solano Ave. #142 Albany, CA 94706

advertisement

www.simmalieberman.com Call us about our New

Remote On-Call Executive Coaching Program Visit my Fast Company

expert blog http://tiny.cc/balancedlife Subscribe to our free newsletter http://www.simmalieberman.com Member of the Million Dollar Consultant® Hall

of Fame

advertisement

Follow me www.twitter/theinclusionist

advertisement

advertisement