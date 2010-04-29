How to Design Like You Give a Damn in 5 Easy Steps

It may be a recent perusal of so many headlines of disaster and despair that stirred these thoughts. Or it may just be the experiences of many years gelling ever more concretely. But this is a plea to everyone interested and participating in design of any form to “design like you give a damn.”

Give a damn about process. If your approach is thoughtful, vigilant and thorough, you’re on the way to finding a route to be able to deliver a unique and meaningful expression. Beware the process that complicates or overanalyzes. There are too many uninspired and all together familiar designs in the market. Let us litter no longer.

Give a damn about people. Stay keenly aware of the fact that the team you’re a part of holds a common goal. Respect your clients and the expertise they bring to bear. No need to be redundant just to show them you get the business they’re in. Embrace the potential benefit of the “collective IQ” that comes with working with people of varied experience (e.g., young and old, multiple disciplines, inside and outside of a company).