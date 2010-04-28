Trader Joe’s Climbs the Ranks in Greenpeace’s Carting Away the Oceans Report

Half of all supermarkets surveyed received passing grades in the most recent edition of Greenpeace’s Carting Away the Oceans scorecard. Some highlights: Trader Joe’s has finally won approval after a long Greenpeace campaign that attacked the grocery chain for sourcing red list seafood. The sustainable seafood report also gives the thumbs up to A&P and Delhaize, both of which didn’t receive passing scores last time around.

Greenpeace’s report takes into account a number of factors, including red list seafood sales, sustainable seafood initiatives, and transparency. A&P moved up the ranks, for example, because it banned multiple red list seafood items, put up in-store sustainable seafood signage and leverages its buying power to move suppliers towards sustainable sourcing. Costco dropped from 10th place to 14th place because it doesn’t have a sustainable seafood policy, offers zero transparency, and refuses to respond to Greenpeace’s inquiries. Costco, Publix, Winn-Dixie, and other failing grocery chains, beware: you may be the next target for a Traitor Joe’s-like Greenpeace campaign. Check out the full rankings below.

1. Target

2. Wegmans

3. Whole Foods

4. Safeway (Dominicks, Genuardi’s, Pavilions, Randall’s, Von’s)

5. Ahold USA (Stop & Shop, Giant)

6. Harris Teeter

7. A&P (Food Emporium, Pathmark, Super Fresh, Waldbaum’s)

8. Delhaize (Bloom, Food Lion, Hannaford Bros., Sweetbay)

9. Walmart

10.Trader Joe’s

11. Price Chopper

12. Aldi

13. Kroger (Baker’s, City Market, Dillon’s, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, King Soopers, Ralph’s, Smith’s, Quality Food Center – QFC)

14. Costco

15. Supervalu (Acme, Albertson’s, Bristol Farms, Jewel-Osco, Save-A-Lot, Shaw’s)

16. Giant Eagle

17. Publix

18. Winn Dixie

19. Meijer

20. H.E. Butt (H.E.B., Central Market)

[Greenpeace]