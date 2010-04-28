Trader Joe’s Climbs the Ranks in Greenpeace’s Carting Away the Oceans Report

Half of all supermarkets surveyed received passing grades in the most recent edition of Greenpeace’s Carting Away the Oceans scorecard. Some highlights: Trader Joe’s has finally won approval after a long Greenpeace campaign that attacked the grocery chain for sourcing red list seafood. The sustainable seafood report also gives the thumbs up to A&P and Delhaize, both of which didn’t receive passing scores last time around.
Greenpeace’s report takes into account a number of factors, including red list seafood sales, sustainable seafood initiatives, and transparency. A&P moved up the ranks, for example, because it banned multiple red list seafood items, put up in-store sustainable seafood signage and leverages its buying power to move suppliers towards sustainable sourcing. Costco dropped from 10th place to 14th place because it doesn’t have a sustainable seafood policy, offers zero transparency, and refuses to respond to Greenpeace’s inquiries. Costco, Publix, Winn-Dixie, and other failing grocery chains, beware: you may be the next target for a Traitor Joe’s-like Greenpeace campaign. Check out the full rankings below.
1. Target
2. Wegmans
3. Whole Foods
4. Safeway (Dominicks, Genuardi’s, Pavilions, Randall’s, Von’s)
5. Ahold USA (Stop & Shop, Giant)
6. Harris Teeter
7. A&P (Food Emporium, Pathmark, Super Fresh, Waldbaum’s)
8. Delhaize (Bloom, Food Lion, Hannaford Bros., Sweetbay)
9. Walmart
10.Trader Joe’s
11. Price Chopper
12. Aldi
13. Kroger (Baker’s, City Market, Dillon’s, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, King Soopers, Ralph’s, Smith’s, Quality Food Center – QFC)
14. Costco
15. Supervalu (Acme, Albertson’s, Bristol Farms, Jewel-Osco, Save-A-Lot, Shaw’s)
16. Giant Eagle
17. Publix
18. Winn Dixie
19. Meijer
20. H.E. Butt (H.E.B., Central Market)