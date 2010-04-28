Why Employers Look For Purple Squirrels

A purple squirrel is rarely found in nature – that’s why recruiters use
the term for candidates that have combinations of skill sets that are
also rarely found.
A purple squirrel is a C#, SQL, and ASP.net developer, who has financial
markets experience, and speaks German. His brother (also a purple
squirrel) is a Financial Analyst with SAP FICO, Hyperion, Excel Macro,
and VBA skills, Pharma experience, and has done some market research.
Learn 5 ways to respond to purple squirrel job descriptions …
Source: http://reCareered.blogspot.com