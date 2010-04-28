Why Employers Look For Purple Squirrels

A purple squirrel is rarely found in nature – that’s why recruiters use the term for candidates that have combinations of skill sets that are also rarely found.

A purple squirrel is a C#, SQL, and ASP.net developer, who has financial

markets experience, and speaks German. His brother (also a purple

squirrel) is a Financial Analyst with SAP FICO, Hyperion, Excel Macro,

and VBA skills, Pharma experience, and has done some market research.

Learn 5 ways to respond to purple squirrel job descriptions …

Source: http://reCareered.blogspot.com