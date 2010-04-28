How Livestong Engages its Online Health Community

Most of us came to know of Livestrong through the yellow bracelets worn on 70 million wrists to raise awareness for and fund cancer research and education. What started as a yellow bracelet dreamed up by Nike and their ad agency, Wieden & Kennedy, transformed the Livestrong brand into a symbol of hope and a community of support. Today, more than 3.3 million visitors get involved at Livestrong.com every month.

The health lifestyle brand offers a rich community resource for members to improve daily living habits. Through community support groups, interactive tools and practical information, Livestrong has cultivated a sizable user-base of passionate individuals looking to improve their health situation.

Livestrong goes beyond the typical nutritional facts and articles — it is a lifestyle brand that actually works with you improve your lifestyle. Livestrong’s community-oriented site engages users unlike health information repositories, such as WebMD. While WebMD surpasses Livestrong’s 3.3 million monthly unique users, Livestrong outpaces WebMD in traffic frequency. Over 20 percent of Livestrong’s audience are “addicts” (i.e. 30 or more visits per month) while WebMD has less than one percent. How does Livestrong so effectively engage its community?

We outlined key elements at Livestrong.com that make users come back for more:

* Community: holding members accountable for health milestones

* User Engagement: interactive tools provide users with valuable health information

* Practical Information: how-to guides give users actionable advice to meet health goals

* Monetization: members can get premium content through paid membership and mobile apps

Community

Livestong impacts individual and collective change by holding community members accountable and accepted through member profiles, groups / forums, health-related “dares,” badges and recipes. Community member can build a health profile, where they can post bios, blogs, goals, health tracking results and more. Members can then join groups to work through their personal health challenge. Community members support and encourage the progress of others, which creates a highly personal experience. For instance the 100+ Pounds to Lose Group is about individuals who “have tried enough diets to realize they don’t work for the long-term and are embracing a lifestyle change.”