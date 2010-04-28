Anne Frank House Goes Virtual to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

The Anne Frank Museum has launched a virtual tour of the house where the diarist hid from the Nazis during World War II. The reconstruction shows the Amsterdam house as it was over 60 years ago, and has a bunch of extra features, including text and films to show the teenager’s incarceration as it was.

The museum’s 3-D tour is a great tool to keep the public interested in something that is rapidly fading from the world’s collective memory, as, each day, there are fewer survivors of WWII and the Holocaust to tell the tale. The museum enlisted the services of Dutch interactive agency LBi Lost Boys to develop the site, and received funding from the BankGiro Lottery, and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport in the Netherlands. The Dutch authorities have planned a church service for today to celebrate the museum’s golden jubilee, which will be attended by Queen Beatrix.