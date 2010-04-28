The Geek: not just your son but your Gaming Grandma

My mum is scared of technology. Clammy hands terrified. To the point where she gets a rash when we talk to her about getting a new computer. Anyone would think I was proposing she install a gargoyle with snakes for hair as the new centrepiece in the front room. When all I want to do is upgrade her noisy, chunky and ugly computer with a new quiet and slim-line ASUS or Dell PC. In other words, swap her outsized, outmoded monstrosity with a sleek addition that is more of an architectural fitting than an eyesore.

Years of trying to bring my mum, kicking and screaming, into something vaguely resembling the modern era has meant that I thought all older women were intimidated by technology. I had assumed it was a ‘generational’ thing, and had written off the idea of getting her to be excited by technology as a lost cause. And that’s before we get onto the stress of having to step into the role of IT support if she ever did “upgrade” from Windows 98. I could picture the scene: I am in a business meeting and my mum calls to explain that she has ‘lost’ the gmail icon or was innocently browsing the Internet when she inadvertently “stumbled on” a porn site.