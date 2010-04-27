advertisement

A Shocking Tale of

Extraordinary Customer Service A friend called me a few

months ago to tell me that he was recently injured and had to go on temporary

disability. He said he was having a hard time financially and the doctor didn’t

want him to return to work right away. He has a teenage daughter and is a

single parent. He asked for my advice, and I suggested he apply for a mortgage

modification, which he did. Last week he called me again

to tell me that he was back at work, but was still trying to catch up with his

bills. Unfortunately, his bank, Wells Fargo had turned him down for the

mortgage modification and he was worried he wouldn’t be able to make future

payments. Wells Fargo had suggested he reapply in person during the three-day

workshops they were holding at the Oakland Convention Center. He had made an

appointment and asked me to accompany him for moral support.

His appointment was today at

3:00 PM. At 2:30 he called and said he didn’t see the point, but I said some

encouraging words and he decided to go. I didn’t know what to expect.

Wells Fargo is huge, and he had already been turned down, because his debt to

income ratio and his expenses were too high. As soon as we entered the

convention center, there were people to greet us. They smiled, welcomed us, and

let us know they were there to help, as they accompanied him to registration.

From the first smile, I could feel his tension lesson. His first step was to meet

with Adela, a representative who reviewed his financials. She spoke with him about

his bills, and he told her that he had cut way back on expenses since he had

first applied. She was encouraging, and told him that he had several options.

She let him know that there were a lot of other people in the same situation,

and she wanted him to be able to keep his house. There were no lectures, no

judgment, just kindness and empathy.

He began to feel hopeful as

she walked him over to the next person, Ernesto, who was going to run the

numbers and possibly give him the verdict. Ernesto offered him a cookie, which

he accepted. He told me that as soon as he ate the cookie, he knew that he

would be ok. Ernesto smiled, looked him in the eye asked him about his

situation. He was comfortable opening up and talking. My friend told me that he

had been embarrassed about his situation since he had never had to ask for

financial help before, but when he spoke with Ernesto, he was treated like a

peer, and with great respect. All of a sudden I saw my

friends’ face light up, he sat up a little straighter, with a big smile on his

face. I knew he had gotten the

help he wanted but had been too afraid to hope for. “I can’t believe it, they

lowered my interest rate three points, and I don’t have to make a payment for

another five weeks,” he said as walked over to where I was waiting. His step

was lighter, and he told me, “Wells Fargo has a customer for life, and I’m

going to let everyone know about the care I got.” With Twitter, Facebook,

Linked-in, etc. reports of bad customer service can go viral, but it’s important

that examples of extraordinary empathy, and problem solving get posted and go

viral in the clouds and blogosphere.

