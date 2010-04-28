Artá Tequila – The Green Future of Great Tequila

Tequila has been made for hundreds of years in Mexico from fermented agave. When the makers of Artá Tequila asked me to try their sustainably produced tequila, I wasn’t sure I could say something new about tequila. But not every tequila is made the same, and this one is decidedly different.

First and foremost, Artá is a great tequila. I knew I would probably like it, but this tequila knocked my socks off. I’m still looking for them. It goes down warm and smooth, like lying on a Mexican beach. I haven’t tried making an Artá margarita yet, but I’ve got to think this would just plain rock as well.

Then comes the sustainability. Artá is not just a great tequila – it’s also one of a kind when it comes to how it’s made. Produced organically (certification pending) and sustainably, Artá respects the land in Mexico in which it is made in Arenal, Jalisco. It also respects the people as well, giving back to the people of Mexico in many ways and working with local craftsman in production. Artá has pledged to give 1% of their profits to charitable causes. The blue agave it is made from is grown by an 11th generation rancher, and distilled using methods unique to this family.

Tequila brands often distinguish themselves with a unique bottle and packaging, and with Artá again the difference is not superficial. Their bottle has a unique triangular shape, but it’s not just the shape that is different. The bottle is made of recycled glass, with a recycled metal and sustainably produced cork stopper. When patrons are done drinking, the bottle can be recycled, closing the loop.

Like Mexico, tequila is rich in history and heritage. As the CEO and founder of Artá, David Fox is taking this rich heritage and taking it to a whole new level, bringing it into the 21st century. While other tequilas may be rich in heritage, Artá is not just looking backward– it is also looking forward into the future by setting a new standard. It is a great product, but Artá is also ensuring that the people and communities where it comes from can grow and prosper in this new century.

When David Fox started working to develop Artá as a globally recognized sustainably produced Tequila, he found it was important not to take no for an answer. They went through extensive research to look at everything else that was out there, making sure to still meet the expectations for ultra-premium tequilas, while raising the bar with sustainability as well. It takes some work blending all of this into a product, but Artá has done it right.

Who knew you could fit so much into a bottle of tequila?