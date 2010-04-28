Human Packaging

In this blog we have gone through figuring out your skill
sets, looked at where you came from—and finally, avoided the mirage of greener
pastures and taken time to decide what your destination is (i.e. what your
ideal business looks like)…now it’s time to actually start building your brand.
This is where your
positioning becomes the cornerstone of your business.
We have a great client and friend, Richard Seppala. When Richard came to us, his business
sold unique 800 phone numbers that his clients would use to track their
marketing. He would assign a
unique 800 phone number for each marketing piece a client would put out, each
ad they would run in the phonebook or newspaper etc. Then when a prospect calls in off of the marketing piece or
ad, Richard’s clients receive tracking data about the call, where it came from
and who the person calling was. More
importantly, the client discovered which of their marketing pieces had the best
ROI (Return on Investment). We
were blown away when we first met Richard because we had never seen such data
produced from using multiple 800 numbers—as well as the fact that you could get
as many numbers as you wanted to test marketing campaigns for a very low price.
We started using Richard’s service ourselves and it worked as promised. As Richard learned what we did, he came to us for branding and
business building help. We took a
look at Richard’s company and his message. His company was called “Total Census Solutions.” Ok so……
(Sound of needle scratching record on a record player)
What?! We gave Richard
a hard time about this (in a friendly way!), but to his defense, he was
originally serving the Senior Housing industry. And in Senior Housing, “total census” means that a senior
housing community is at 100% capacity, which means their marketing worked. So, while it was a clever titlemfor one
industry, once Richard started branching out from the Senior Housing industry,
no one had a clue what total census meant. It was boring, hard to remember and ultimately hurt Richard’s business.
At our Branding & Positioning Power Hour, we
brainstormed with Richard on what benefit he was actually providing his clients
and how he was unique. When we got down to the heart of it
all, what Richard’s service was great at (and what Richard was really
passionate about) was Return on Investment (R.O.I.). In other words, what was the real monetary return to his
clients for each dollar they spent on advertising? That’s what drives growth in small businesses—when your marketing
is performing well, but better than that, when you know which marketing is
working and which campaigns are a waste of money you can grow exponentially by concentrating
your marketing dollars on the campaigns that are profitable. That one session focused Richard’s real
“Unique Selling Proposition” and he instantly became “The ROI Guy.”
And BOY did the name stick stick!
You can now check out Richard’s website at www.YourROIguy.com. Richard really ran with the ROI theme,
changing his color scheme from Red and Black, to green (to signify the money
you make on your return on investment).
What Richard did for clients became so much clearer to everyone he met,
he “helped them increase their ROI by maximizing marketing campaigns and
stopping the bleeding on marketing that doesn’t work!” Richard’s business even grew more when
his moniker became that succinct because he put together a network of other
service providers that focus on maximizing marketing ROI for businesses. Now, they all do joint ventures with each other and refer their clients
to one another. It’s really become
a fun business. More people know
Richard as the ROI Guy than they do his real
name! And that is what a good brand can do for you.
This is the essence of human packaging. Creating your position by “packaging”
yourself as a unique personality in the business world. Becoming “THE” something instead of ANOTHER anything. Moving from a commodity in the
marketplace, to a scarcity. So
scarce, there’s only one—so those who want to work with you, MUST work with
you.
Once you figure out this brand positioning and learn how to
package it, your business and the way the world looks at you will change
literally overnight.
That’s why we always help our clients come up with the
“Human Packaging” that suits them and their business best. A catchy name, phrase or slogan is only
a piece of the puzzle. You also
have to focus on everything that surrounds you. You have to make sure your business card, marketing
materials, website and your office are all congruent with your packaging.
Think about it for a second, if you are THE expert in your field, and your business cards feel cheap, your
letterhead that you write proposals on and send invoices on is tacky or thin,
your office is stuck in-between a dollar store and a homeless shelter, and your
website looks like an online slum—are people really going to pay you top dollar
for what you do? That’s a bit of an over exaggeration, but you get the point! You have to create a unified look and
feel that allows your clients to feel like everything they see and experience
adds up to make you the only choice and the most valuable choice.
And by the way, we’re not at all saying that means you should be “traditional” and build a
million dollar wood paneled office on the 500th floor of a
skyscraper and look like you own a “big” company. Nothing at all like that. We’re just saying be very conscious of the image you want to
portray once you determine your positioning, and make sure that everything your
prospects and clients see adds up in their minds and builds your value.
Do this, and your Position will be solidified and will get
you on the path to growing your business exponentially.
Next, we’ll be discussing the second pillar of building your
personal brand for success. Give
us some examples of your Human Packaging or start brainstorming your ideas with
us in the comments below. We’ll
look forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT THE AUTHORS: JW Dicks (@jwdicks) & Nick Nanton (@nicknanton),
lawyers by trade but entrepreneurs by choice, are best-selling authors
that consult for small and medium sized businesses internationally on
how to build their business through Personality Driven Marketing,
Personal Brand Positioning, Guaranteed Media and Mining Hidden Business
Assets. They offer free articles, blogs white papers and case studies to
guests who visit their web site at http://www.DicksNantonAgency.com.
Jack and Nick have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX affiliates
around the country, as well as in The New York Times, The Wall Street
Journal, USA Today, Newsweek, FastCompany.com, and many more media
outlets. If you’re ready to take your business to the next level, get
more FREE info now at http://www.DicksNantonAgency.com