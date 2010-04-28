How Soft Drinks Could Cause Rapid Aging

Hoo boy. The American Beverage Association isn’t going to like this

news one bit. Food companies now add significant amounts of phosphates

to soda and other processed foods. And now researchers have found

evidence that phosphates may accelerate aging (via Science Daily):

High phosphate levels may also increase the prevalence and severity

of age-related complications, such as chronic kidney disease and

cardiovascular calcification, and can also induce severe muscle and

skin atrophy. “Humans need a healthy diet and keeping the balance of phosphate in

the diet may be important for a healthy life and longevity,” said M.

Shawkat Razzaque, M.D., PhD, from the Department of Medicine,

Infection and Immunity at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine. “Avoid

phosphate toxicity and enjoy a healthy life.” “Soda is the caffeine delivery vehicle of choice for millions of

people worldwide, but comes with phosphorous as a passenger” said

Gerald Weissmann, M.D., editor-in-chief of the FASEB Journal. “This research suggests that our phosphorous balance influences the aging process, so don’t tip it.”

This has nothing to do with sweeteners, food coloring or any other

previously established badness associated with soda and processed food

— it’s a “new and improved” risk.

And what, pray tell, are these phosphates doing there in the first place? According to other scientists, food companies starting adding them at high levels only in the last 20 years:

…[W]hile a moderate level of phosphate plays an essential role in

living organisms, the rapidly increasing use of phosphates as a food

additive has resulted in significantly higher levels in average daily

diets. Phosphates are added to many food products to increase water

retention and improve food texture. “In the 1990s, phosphorous-containing food additives contributed an

estimated 470 mg per day to the average daily adult diet,” he said.

“However, phosphates are currently being added much more frequently to

a large number of processed foods, including meats, cheeses, beverages,

and bakery products. As a result, depending on individual food choices,

phosphorous intake could be increased by as much as 1000 mg per day.”

“Increase water retention and improve food texture”?! That’s worth shaving years off our lives for sure! We’re all lab rats now.

This post was written by Tom Laskawy for Grist.org

