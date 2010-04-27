Steve Nash Scores Again: A Post-Game Interview for the Ages

We all know how post-game interviews with athletes are supposed to go. As the veteran catcher Crash Davis instructs rookie fire-baller Nuke LaLoosh in Bull Durham, “Learn your clichés. They’re your friends. Write this down: ‘We got to play ’em one day at a time.’ “

“That’s pretty boring,” Nuke says.

“Of course, it’s boring. That’s the point.”

Then there’s Steve Nash, the Phoenix Suns’ All-Star point guard. After last night’s 107-88 rout of Portland in game five of their play-off series, this is how Nash explained the Suns overcoming a 14-point deficit in the first quarter:

“They were making everything so it made it feel like we were running uphill, but I just felt like we had to think of this thing as long-term and think of it as the stock market. We’re not day traders, we want to be very conservative and long-term in our investment in transition. You’ve got to stick with it from the start to finish.”

Read that again. Has any athlete in the history of the NBA–in the history of sports–ever offered such cogent basketball and investment strategy in the same breath? Well, other than Charles Schwab, much to the annoyance of his eighth-grade teammates.