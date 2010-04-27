In the White Room … No Idea Goes Undocumented at Stanford d.school

Cognitive scientists say our short term memories can only hold on to between five and nine things, max, at any one time. Which means, if you have a brilliant insight on, say, how to solve your company’s supply chain problems and your brain is already at capacity, that idea could be bounced by a fleeting thought, like “Wonder what I should have for lunch?”

Won’t likely happen at the new Stanford d.school. The entire space is designed for idea capture, with whiteboard walls, Post-it Notes proliferating like confetti, big 3-M pads of paper, and markers and crayons readily at hand.

In the most radical, Zen-like space in the place, a small room, furnished only with a big white ottoman, is literally painted in whiteboard paint. If your ideas outgrow the walls, brainstorm on down to the floor.

“This white room is one of our most-used spaces,” says d.school executive director George Kembel (above). “Your ideas are the color that fill the room.”

Read

more about Stanford’s new d.school building