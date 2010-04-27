Kurion Wants to Turn Nuclear Waste Into Glass

Schemes to turn CO2 emissions into useful products abound, but even clean energy can produce nasty byproducts. A startup called Kurion plans to tackle the problem of nuclear waste through vitrification–a process that can turn the toxic stuff into glass or ceramics, according to Greentech Media.

Kurion won’t reveal exactly how its process works, though the company website does reveal that “Kurion’s solutions are modular, quickly deployable, work with existing

systems, and substantially reduce our customers’ total lifecycle costs.” If Kurion can prove itself, its nuclear waste solution could be a boon to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which regulates the entire U.S. nuclear waste stockpile.

Nuclear waste vitrification isn’t exactly new–England and Japan both use the process to store some nuclear waste–but the U.S. hasn’t adopted the process thus far. And Kurion and its mysterious “proprietary solutions that isolate waste from the environment to help

enable new clean safe nuclear power for a secure energy future” are certainly new animals in the startup kingdom.

