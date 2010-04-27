Uncommon Act of Design: The Secret of Getting Kids to Eat Veggies? Move the Salad Bar

Lately, Jamie Oliver’s become a saint in his quest to change our attitudes towards food. And the White House and Michelle Obama have been flogging the idea of local produce, while making noise about changes in food policy, which gives woefully sums to big corn and red-meat farmers and contributes to making us fat.

But what if getting kids to eat more veggies is simpler than that? Like, waaaaaay simpler?

Laura Smith, a researcher at the Cornell Food and Brand Lab, has discovered that simply changing the placement of a middle school’s salad bar can cause a spike in veggie consumption.

What would your guess be on that spike? 15% 25%? 50%?

Try 250-300%. That’s not a typo.

Smith basically discovered what Sizzler’s known for decades. Instead of relegating the salad bar to the wall, she moved it four feet, so that it’s in front of the cash registers. (As far as Sizzler is concerned, note that it’s more profitable to fill people up on veggies, since they’re cheaper and higher margin than steaks.)