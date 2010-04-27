RIM Dances Into a New Market With BlackBerry 6.0

RIM’s released video footage of its upcoming BlackBerry 6.0 software–its answer to Android and iPhones. The interface itself is a little unsurprising, but the message behind the vid is clear: RIM is cool, and not just for business stiffs.

We already described how the BlackBerry hardware is suffering a bit of an image problem–the recent minor upgrades almost amount to incremental product spam. Hence the company’s future smartphone fortunes, assuming it wants to remain at least proximal to the bleeding edge of smartphones, hinges on the new touch-friendly 6.0 firmware. And part of getting that exciting newness known to the smartphone-buying public is to advertise it.

Which brings us to the clip. It’s a quick demo of the UI, which does indeed sparkle with some rethought elements, like the on-screen QWERTY keyboard, a slightly iTunes-esque music player, a contacts manager, a glimpse of the new browser, and some in-call handling options. These elements all carry that unmistakable plain, dark BlackBerry UI styling, and seem to borrow only a few design cues from Apple’s, Google’s, and possibly Microsoft’s efforts in smartphone UIs (and, surprisingly to me, it reminds me most strongly of the latter).

But forget that geeky, specifications stuff. Look at the videography of this thing. Look at the choreography, for goodness sake: When did you see anyone, ever, dancing with delight at the thought of interacting with a BlackBerry? And no, don’t mention drunken stressed-out financial execs on the edge of a nervous breakdown…think of real people. Listen to the music too. RIM is quite definitely chasing a new market. The same tech-savvy younger, but fiscally assured people that tend to buy iPhones and Androids, we’d guess. To prove the point, check out this other older clip advertising the BlackBerry Bold.