UPDATED: Facebook Privacy Concerns Spark Congressional Objections, Potential FTC Regulation, and Meeting With Senators

UPDATE 2: A spokesperson for Senator Michael Bennet tells Fast Company that Facebook representatives will be meeting with Senator Schumer’s office soon. The spokesman could not go into the breadth of such potential government regulation, nor did he comment on what would occur if Facebook did not comply with the senators’s demands. “[It’s] just a starting point,” the spokesman said. “We need to see what the FTC says.”

UPDATE: At a press conference on Facebook privacy concerns

(see the previous update below for a full description), Senators Bennet, Schumer, and Franken

joined together to condemn recent changes in policy that make user data

available to the public, whether through 3rd-party aggregators or

targeted advertisements. During the conference, the senators argued

that it was unfair for Facebook to automatically enroll users in the

“state of sharing,” and urged Facebook to make it so, by default, user

data is private unless members choose to opt-in.

“They’ve created

inadvertently a public gold mine of data for unsolicited ads, spam, and

even scammers,” said Senator Schumer today. “It’s unclear to the user what

information is being shared, how it is being shared, and whether they

have the ability to keep the information private, and that’s why we

sent our letter to Mr. Zuckerberg.”

“Let’s say you shopped at a grocery store for two years, and without

your permission, the grocery store sent a list of everything you

purchased and made it public,” Sen. Schumer said. “There’s certain things you might not want

people to know, and it would be wrong to do that, and it’s wrong to do

this.”

“It’s just really hard to opt out,” Sen. Franken chimed in, criticizing

Facebook for changing its policy “unilaterally” without asking its

members. “This is a consumer protection issue.”

Senator

Schumer stressed that Facebook should put a “premium on privacy,” and

made clear that even if Facebook goes along with their suggestions,

that the FTC will still set up rules to protect people’s privacy.